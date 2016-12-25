Prez Mahama Is A Talented Thief – Musician Wanluv Da Kubolor

Ghanaian musician Wanluv Da Kubolor has described Ghana’s out-going president, John Mahama as a talented thief who has stolen much from us in his latest rap video.

The musician who does not like John Mahama from day one seemed happy that he has lost the presidential elections miserably.

In the short rap video, Wanluv Da Kubolor has outlined some reasons why Ghanaians kicked John Mahama out of office.

He said,

“Hey president we tiya u coal pot we dey fire u Mek u resign eh Wot kraa u wan do? Turn we to slaves? E b we do U start teef Den we no mind Ridey dier u steal ah Bost wana mind Wana head no dey We no dey see top Wana vision start clear op norr Light off Red White Green New flag Dark star in the middle U dat Yor legacy best corruption More fallacy Dis administration See woyome E go free Herr dead goat E go me If we dey yor back seff We b yor back case I confirm the akonfem Left a fowl taste”

Now watch the video and agree or disagree with him

