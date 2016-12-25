Watch Uncle Ebo Whyte's 'Special 'Onaapo' Christmas carol
In partnership with your Super Station, Joy 99.7 FM, Roverman Productions brought to listeners an extra ordinary experience to listeners on Christmas morning in a special reenactment of the Christmas story.
They told the Christmas story in a modern day setting where Joseph was a journalist and angels Gabriel and Michael had their own very comical twists to a very humorously told story.
The highlight of the morning was their ‘Onaapo’ carol.
Watch the video below:
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com