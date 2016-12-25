Citi FM treats thousands to great fun at #D2R2016

Thousands of patrons who attended the Citi FM Decemba2Remeba concert on Christmas eve left fulfilled and thrilled as they were treated to a complete awesome music, dance and comedy performances on the night.

The event, which has been dubbed the Official Christmas party ended at about 1:30am on Sunday more with patrons yearning for more especially from the last act on the night, Shatta Wale who electrified the entire auditorium with his performance.

One hit after the other, he carried the audience along with him and got them singing at every point in the show.

This was after Dee Aja, famed for the electioneering period hit, “Onaapo” grace the stage and got everyone up on their feet singing along in excitement.

In the company of great dancers including two from the audience, Dee Aja put up an energetic and impressive performance which seemed everyone’s favourite.

Article Wan made his presence felt. He took control of the stage and got the audience singing to his ‘solo’ song which has become very popular in the last one month, enjoying a lot of radio airplay kind courtesy Citi FM.

There was much expectations of Nii Funny who had shot up to fame for his single banger, ‘Ebreaki Mi’.

He started with a clearly projected stage drama and zoomed into the singing accompanied with a well-choreographed dance performance.

In between the musical performances, Comedians Hogan and Khemical used their unique skills in getting audiences laugh their ribs out, do exactly that.

They succeeded in driving out tensions and uneasiness from persons who probably knew not what to expect on the night. They treated the audience to a good laugh from very interesting jokes in all areas.

Guru showed ‘he still got it’. Dressed in a black suite and a complementing black shoes, he stopped at nothing to bring the audience the very best of his creative master pieces. From ‘Mmakuo’, to ‘Alkayida’, to ‘Pooley’, ‘Samba’, Guru’s 30 minutes spent on stage, brought not dull moments.

When Joey B mounted the stage it yet another time to dance to the awesome tunes he will be performing, little did the audience know, EL was warming up to grace the stage as well.

Indeed it was a surprise act, VGMA artiste of the year stunned everyone when he mounted the stage to great cheer and chants.

He had not been announced to be performing on stage but he showed up and the audience appreciated it. Together with Joey B they performed songs including ‘Mi naa bo po’, ‘Kaa bu ame’. Other songs performed included, 'Ice cream girl', ’89’ and ‘Cigarette’. DJ Vision and A.I. wowed the audience with their performances.

Okyeame Kwame once again demonstrated his flawless ability his audience when he pulled up an in an credible 30-minute long performance on the stage of the 2016 Decemba2Remeba concert. All through the period he had the audience moving and dancing to his timeless songs from over the years.

From songs he performed in the 90s as Akyeame, to 'woara' to 'faithful' to 'tension' to 'halleluyah',to 'small small', the multiple award winning artiste delivered excellently to the admiration of the thousands of patrons of the annual Citi FM event.

Addaquaye and the bitonic singers were seen first to be on stage. The raised the curtains for the day’s show and did with perfectly with soothing carols befitting a Christmas eve occasion and indeed an official Christmas party.

At the end of the event, it was clear that the expectation of the patrons of the event were met. Most patrons who spoke to Citi News expressed their excitement at the turn out of the event, giving the indication they would be present for Citi FM’s 2017 Decemba2Remeba which promises to be yet another exceptional event on the country’s entertainment calendar.

Decemba2Remeba Citi FM‘s annual flagship outdoor entertainment event that brings together top entertainers to celebrate the eve of Christmas in a grand style.

This year’s event was hosted by Jessica Opare Saforo and Osei Kwame.

Sponsors of the event include Total, Hunters, Kupenda condoms, Bayport Financial Services and KitKat.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana