New Release | 24 December 2016 23:49 CET
DJ Bibini drops Made In Ghana Mixtape 4
Ghanaian mixtape king and radio personality DJ Bibini is out with his 6th musical collection "Made In Ghana Mixtape 4" faeturing AMG's Medikal, Ayat, Mac M (Of Mtn Hitmaker fame), Kwesi Arthur and other amazing budding acts.
Check out Made In Ghana Mixtape 4 Tracklist
- Eye Red (Feat. Bobo Dada Be) (Prod. By Elorm Beatz & Alhaji Swit)
- The Hustle (Feat. Kwamina Forson) (Mixed. By DJ Tower)
- Men wu biom (Feat. Ayat & Mal) (Prod. By Mike Millz)
- Pray (Feat. Kwesi Arthur) (Prod. By Jayfyn)
- Vex Me (Feat. Medikal) (Prod. By UnkleBeatz)
- Taadi (Feat. Eka, Hindu, Evergreen, Bobo & Maflous - Taadi (Prod. by Alhaji Swit, Elorm & Chrisbeat)
- Feel it Freestyle (Feat. Ortiz Prime - Feel It Freestyle (Mixed By Alhaji Swit)
- Repurcussion Freestyle (Feat. Skyty Nero)
- 18 Plus (Feat. Pambour)
- Work shop (Feat. Nypson) (Prod. By Mello)
- RealGees (Feat. Mac M & Jumpoff) (Prod By Vacs)
Download the mixtape ---> http://www.mediafire.com/file/j8704r2bryskjla/DJ+Bibini+-+Made+In+Ghana+Mixtape+4.zip.zip
