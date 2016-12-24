Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
New Release | 24 December 2016 23:49 CET

DJ Bibini drops Made In Ghana Mixtape 4

By ModernGhana News Desk

Ghanaian mixtape king and radio personality DJ Bibini is out with his 6th musical collection "Made In Ghana Mixtape 4" faeturing AMG's Medikal, Ayat, Mac M (Of Mtn Hitmaker fame), Kwesi Arthur and other amazing budding acts.

Check out Made In Ghana Mixtape 4 Tracklist

  1. Eye Red (Feat. Bobo Dada Be) (Prod. By Elorm Beatz & Alhaji Swit)


  2. The Hustle (Feat. Kwamina Forson) (Mixed. By DJ Tower)


  3. Men wu biom (Feat. Ayat & Mal) (Prod. By Mike Millz)


  4. Pray (Feat. Kwesi Arthur) (Prod. By Jayfyn)


  5. Vex Me (Feat. Medikal) (Prod. By UnkleBeatz)


  6. Taadi (Feat. Eka, Hindu, Evergreen, Bobo & Maflous - Taadi (Prod. by Alhaji Swit, Elorm & Chrisbeat)


  7. Feel it Freestyle (Feat. Ortiz Prime - Feel It Freestyle (Mixed By Alhaji Swit)


  8. Repurcussion Freestyle (Feat. Skyty Nero)


  9. 18 Plus (Feat. Pambour)


  10. Work shop (Feat. Nypson) (Prod. By Mello)


  11. RealGees (Feat. Mac M & Jumpoff) (Prod By Vacs)


Download the mixtape ---> http://www.mediafire.com/file/j8704r2bryskjla/DJ+Bibini+-+Made+In+Ghana+Mixtape+4.zip.zip

