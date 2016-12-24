My Santa Claus Photo is the best in the world - Actress Adu Safowaah

Multiple award winning actress Adu Safowaah noted for movies such as “Cheaters,House of Gold,Today’s Woman,Red Line and Love N Cheat has indicated candidly that her santa claus photo is the best in the world.

On the photo which she shared on her social media handles, the talented actress Adu Safowaah who apart from acting is also a TV hostess,Event MC and voice over artist as well as Panafest brand ambassador/Brand image ambassador for Adonko bitters is seen dressed like a santa claus which she has termed it “Lady Santa”.

According to her ,christmas is a special occasion and in line with that,she took the ‘Lady Santa’ photo as a way of wishing all her fans a merry Christmas and thanking them for supporting her career:

“Well i have the best santa claus photo for this christmas in the world..We all know christmas is a special occasion so as a celebrity, i decided to give my fans a special christmas present by taken this lovely santaclaus photo for them and its called lady Santa”,She quipped to hotfmonlinegh.com

Adu Sarfowaa who won two awards namely African Fast Rising Actress and the best dressed on live red carpet award at the just ended African Legends Awards which took place in Lagos,Nigeria at the BESPOKE Event Centre as a brand image ambassador for Adonko bitters also advised drivers not to drink and drive during this festive season.

She urged her fans to keep monitoring her social media accounts ([email protected] and Facebook Adu Safowaah)because she will be posting other gleaming photos specially for the festive occasion.

Adu Safowaah is expected to release her African talked about TV series;Shocki in 2017.

Source:Hotfmonlinegh.com