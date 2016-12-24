Mzbel contrary to earlier publications that she has been dropped ahead of the "All White Party" is currently in Belgium preparing herself to perform live and coloured.

Not too long ago, news went viral that the musician who was billed to perform along side Highlife Legend, Pat Thomas at the "All White Party" was dropped perhaps to her association with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the out-going president, John Mahama.

However, the "Awoso Me" hit maker in a short video says, " I'm right here and the show is happening live on Monday, December 26"

She as well, admonlished NPP and NDC folks to let go of the politics because it over.

In the video, the 16 years singer, said she had a what'sapp chat with the President-elect Nana Addo.

Since the saying goes, seeing is believing, why not watch the selfie video below: