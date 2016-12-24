Finally, finally.... an ideal treatment for stress - "TWERK IT !"

Knii Lante, who in the past gave us reggae and Afro-pop hits like "Mi K3 Bo Nor" “When You Love Someone" (feat. Trigmatic), "House of Pain", "Big Trees",”Lagos to Vienna" (feat. Lebo ), "Baby Take Good Care" ( feat Queen Ifrica ) and "Love 'EM Still" is on the verge of releasing his much awaited "TWERK IT" song . The prescription from the doc is serious!

Written and performed by himself, the song has executively been produced by Deluge Entertainment, the same team that put up "Reggae Celebration” earlier this year, "Covers at King Solomon's" and also jettisoned him to perform at Felabration and Rebel Salute.

Having worked the joint with Ghanaian music producer Genius Selection and video director X-Bills, Knii Lante will releasing his new track on Boxing Day , be simultaneously rolling out this really trendy Afro-pop song and video that will no doubt be on many DJ and VJ playlists for 2017.

"TWERK IT" will also be available for downloading at all the major online stores and distribution networks…..