Ghanaians in New South Jersey 24th December Routine Celebration.

It is on, the executives and members of the Ghanaian Association of Atlantic City, New Jersey- Annual End of Year Party/10th Year Anniversary is almost here-December 24th, 2016 (Saturday) at 8029 Black Horse Pike Pleasantville, New Jersey.

Last year was spectacular but this year will surpass all. It would be super packed with star entertainers to community key personalities etc. This is no hyperbole, but hundreds of people have already confirmed their attendance.

The event will kick off at 7:00 P.M. with Red Carpet by purple photographer Kelvin Nero Sepenu and refreshments.

Followed by guest Host- one- hour -engaging monolog- New York based media personality, Grace Imo, originator and a host of Abrokyire Nsem (Diaspora Matters Now) and ON (Odo Nsem)! -- Love & Relationship Show! -- will be Guest Hosting the celebration of many fine aspects of Abrokyire Nsem! / African Love Matters!

The Festivities will continue with the party 'rituals' -3D experience (Drink, Dinner and Dance). Music by Famous Ghanaians” American Caribbean / Club" D.J. “DOTCOM” and guest award winning DJ”s take over until the clock strikes to day break in South Jersey

Good News: invited guests can bring families and friends. For further information, please contact 856 264 9410 or 609 222 0238.