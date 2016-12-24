MiPROMO Media Network managed Channels listed in YouTube Rewind 2016 (Ghana) videos

Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Pappy Kojo & Stonebwoy YouTube videos managed by MiPROMO Media Network listed in YouTube Rewind 2016 (Ghana)

It’s that time of the year to pause, rewind and remember the videos that defined YouTube in 2016.

YouTube Ghana released its year end feature, “YouTube Rewind”, for 2016. The rankings were split into two categories: “Top Trending Music Videos of 2016 and Top Trending Videos of 2016”.

Four of MiPROMO Media Network managed channels namely Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and Pappy Kojo channels dominated the list providing eight music videos in all.

The rankings were not only based on the number of views, but also how much it was shared, the number of comments, the video’s value, number of follow up videos derived from the original video and engagement time.

The Top Trending Music Videos ranking was topped by Shatta Wale’s ‘Baby (Chop Kiss) in the number 1 spot, his ‘Kakai video drops in at the fourth spot too.

Coming in the fifth position is the controversial Adidas ‘Bie Gya’ video, followed by the Sarkodie’s ‘Take It Back’ music video in the sixth position.

The BHIM Nation general, Stonebwoy took the seventh and eighth spot with his ‘Mightylele’ and ‘People Dey’ music videos.

Sarkodie’s ‘Bossy’ music video found its way to the ninth spot.

Award winning fante rapper Pappy Kojo came in the tenth position with hiphop music video - Awo’a.

Check out the top 10 of both rankings below!

Top Trending Music Videos of 2016

1. Shatta Wale - Baby (Chop Kiss) [MiPROMO Media Network managed channel]

2. Patoranking - No Kissing Baby ft. Sarkodie

3. Rihanna - Work (Explicit) ft. Drake

4. Shatta Wale - Kakai [MiPROMO Media Network managed channel]

5. Shatta Wale - Bie Gya [MiPROMO Media Network managed channel]

6. Sarkodie - Take It Back [MiPROMO Media Network managed channel]

7. Stonebwoy - Mightylele [MiPROMO Media Network managed channel]

8. Stonebwoy - People Dey [MiPROMO Media Network managed channel]

9. Sarkodie - Bossy ft. Jayso [MiPROMO Media Network managed channel]

10. Pappy Kojo - Awo’a

Every year, YouTube cultivates an annual mashup of the most popular memes, songs, videos and events, depending on what has topped the trending list that year.

Top Trending Music Videos of 2016 - (Ghana) - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLOjc1vgmn_ORDBf25ppof0iaPWF9nRddz

