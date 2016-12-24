D2R2016: A foretaste of the night to come

The Decemba 2 Rememba concert is one concert that has now become a household event has even been dubbed the 'Official Christmas party.'

The artistes who have been billed to perform at this year's concert have promised to give the patrons the best that they could ever experience.

The artistes are Shatta Wale, Okyeame Kwame, Guru, Joey B, Article Wan and Nii Funny. There will be some other surprise acts. Comedian Hogan will be there to provide some rib-cracking comedy.

Here is a taste of what you will get when you come to the Accra International Conference Centre.

Okyeame Kwame

His performance at #D2R2015 was one that was worthy of great applause. He did some of his old songs and added some of his hits from 2015.

Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale has emerged as one of the best performers in the country. The charisma that he has pulls the crowd to him, such that wherever he goes to perform, no matter the kind of people he's performing in front of, he gets people singing along to his songs.

Guru

Some describe Guru as a party artiste. Most of his songs are club bangers that always get people dancing; from Samba to Pooley. He, however, seems to be trying something new with the track Gold. He has also promised to give us a taste of what his next album will be like, maybe he will even release the album on that stage.

Joey B

If you are looking for the kind of performance that Joey B will bring you, just look at the video. Not much will be said, apart from the fact that his crazy stunts normally get the crowd to him.

Article Wan

Article Wan is one of the new guys but he looks promising.His body language suggests that whenever he gets the opportunity he will not disappoint.

Nii Funny

He's been on a few platforms and he looks good on those.

#D2R2016 is powered by 97.3 Citi FM and sponsored by TOTAL CARD – Total Savings, Total Benefits, BAYPORT – Your future now, KIT KAT – Have a break, have a KitKat, HUNTERS – Refreshes like nothing on earth.

Tickets are available at the Total Service Stations at 37 next to Maxmart, Atomic Junction, Baatsona, East Legon AnC, La Beach, Tema Hospital Road and Tesano, and at the front desk of Citi FM, Adabraka.

The official dress code for #D2R2016 is white top and jeans.

By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana