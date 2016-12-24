Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
General News | 24 December 2016

Zara and Mike Tindall lose their baby

By BBC

The Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike have lost their baby, their spokeswoman has said.

The couple were expecting their second child in the late spring – the baby would have been the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh’s sixth great-grandchild.

The spokeswoman said: “Very sadly, Zara and Mike Tindall have lost their baby. At this difficult time, we ask that everyone respects their privacy.”

The couple already have a daughter, Mia, who will be three next month.

Equestrian champion Mrs Tindall and her husband, a former England rugby union player, were married in 2011.

