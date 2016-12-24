Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
General News | 24 December 2016 10:36 CET

Veteran actress Gifty Temeng has died

By MyJoyOnline

Information reaching Myjoyonline.com indicates that veteran actress Gifty Temeng has died.

The actress, according to a sister, died on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

She had been rushed to the facility on Friday, December 16, 2016 by a colleague after she fell seriously ill while on location shooting a movie.

The 56-year-old actress who has starred in both Twi and English movies is well known for her motherly roles.

She has for the past 30 years starred in movies like, Bitter Blessing, Ties That Bind and The Will.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com

Comments:
This article has 1 comments
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

