Dancehall artiste Kaakie releases debut album ‘Kaakit Up’

Dancehall artiste Kaakie’s maiden “Kaakit Up” album was launched at the Urbano Hotel (OSU) on Thursday.

The event was graced by DJ Killer Fingers (Y FM), Nokus (Y FM), Ms Lailah Crystal Banda (General Manager, Empire Entertainment), Samini, Stonebwoy, Dr Pounds, Kofi Kinaata, Ras Kuuku, and Ebony among others.

According to theartiste, ‘Kaakit Up’ means ‘Elevation. The album made up of 20 singles includes a number of already released singles.

Some of these singles include ‘Sankwas’, ‘DC Turn Up’, ‘Too Much’, ‘African Fever’, ‘Toffee Pon Tongue’, ‘Ronaldo’, ‘Designer Bumpa’.

The album features a number of Ghanaian artists including Sarkodie, Guru, Samini, Adi Virgo and Yaa Pono.

Kaakitup also has a tribute dedicated to former record label mate Ghetto KB who passed away in March 2015 after a short illness.

The event was hosted by Trigmatic (Y FM) and Doreen Avio (Hitz FM/Joy News). Born Grace Kaki Awo Ocansey, she first came to public attention for her participation in Charter House's Starts of the Future singing contest.