Thrilling Christmas events from the stables of The Multimedia Group

This is a season people call Christmas, the busy ones say Xmas and the sophisticated ones call it yuletide.

No matter how you call it, you may want to take advantage of the warmth and excitement the season brings and attend an event or two either to have fun or to observe and meet new people.

However, if you are still searching for someplace to be this Christmas, don’t worry, The Multimedia Group has an amazing line-up for you.

For the highlife lovers, the Adom channels – Adom FM and Adom TV - present the Adom Highlife Dance Fiesta on December 23. Ben Brako, AB Crentsil, Nana Quame and Samuel Owusu will thrill patrons.

Tickets go for only a cool GHc30. In order to give patrons the royal feel, the event will be hosted at the Unique Floral premises as we dance away to some great highlife music.

The fun continues the next day, December 24 as they come your way, once again, with the fascinating Nine Lessons and Carol Service within the cosy interiors of the National Theatre.

Come and meet your favourite TV and radio personalities who have delightfully served you the entire year round.

For the youngsters, your number one entertainment station Hitz FM, hits the city with the Turn Up Party at the Junction Mall where the Hottest DJ finale will come off on December 24.

We will be turning up with all our dynamic DJs and our entire Hitz FM crew.

Mummies, daddies, grandmas and grandpas, there is something for you too.

Joy FM’s Keteke Fever happens on December 26 at the Banquet Hall, State House. Better get some pills ready because the fever promises to run through you till the children call!

On that same day, Adom FM will host the biggest concert – Temafest - at the Tema Sports Stadium.

The city comes to a standstill January 6 as the oldies take a trip down memory lane treating themselves to some 90s songs at the Joy FM 90s Jam. The venue is the Silver Star Towers.

Just as we’ve been with you the entire year, serving you with credible news, thrilling entertainment all year round, we’ve got you covered this season as well.

So just as it doesn’t matter what you call Christmas, it certainly doesn’t matter who you are, there is something in our line-up for you, step out this festive season and breathe in the beautiful, warm breath of Christmas.

Merry Christmas and an insanely delightful New Year.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Daniella Adu Asare