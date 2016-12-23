It’s Showtime With E.L

Music lovers in Accra and its environs will have a treat of their lives tonight at the Accra Polo grounds near the Kotota International Airport as Ghana's reining Artiste of the Year, E.L, headlines the much talked about B.A.R Concert.

The event is already a sold out one, as patrons have gone on a mad rush for the tickets and the artiste himself has promised to live up to expectation.

'B.A.R' is an acronym for 'Best African Rapper' and this Friday's concert is the third edition after the first two made history and created a pleasant memory still fresh on the minds on music lovers in Ghana and beyond.

“I am coming with my usual BBnZ squad and a tight list of surprise acts. Yes, it is a predominantly hip-hop thing but this time we are not limiting the performances to strictly hip-hop acts and there would be major surprises on the night,” E.L confirmed to Starr FM's Morning Zoo.

The two previous editions, organised by multi-purpose entertainment, BBnZ Live, gave hip-hop artistes in Ghana a platform to be recognised. It also gave an opportunity to several hip-hop artistes, both known and underground, to have a stage to shine.

The concert takes the form of back-to-back uninterrupted performances with just a few pauses in between. It is almost like a DJ spinning in a night club, but his time, the real artistes will be on stage to perform the songs.

Amazingly, Friday's event will be a combination of live band performances, as well as acts performing live to instrumentals played by DJs.