Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
General News | 23 December 2016 12:41 CET

Akrobeto Stars in ‘Kurom Aye De’ Video

By Daily Guide
Akrobeto and Perpetual
Akrobeto and Perpetual

Popular actor Akwasi Boadu, known popularly as Akrobeto, became a cause of vehicular and human traffic at several locations in Accra, including Bukom, Mokola and the Kwame Nkrumah Circle, when he visited the localities with a film crew to cast in the 'Kurom Aye De' music video belonging to Perpetual Didier.

Akrobeto himself featured in the 'Kurom Aye De' song and it made sense that he travelled all the way from Kumasi to Accra to cast in the music video which promises to be a very interesting one.

'Kurom Aye De', a fast-paced, danceable highlife tune, has become the newest banger in town and making waves across the country.

It is an easy to sing-along song produced by Cha-Jay.

Perpetual has also released the song 'Kurom Aye De' as the lead track on her latest album entitled 'Kurom Aye De' and will soon be touring the various regions for sales and promotion.

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

General News

He who wants to throw dust to the rising wind should be prepared to receive it back.
By: DOUGLAS KWABENA YEBO
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img