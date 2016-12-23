Ghana Participates In Calabar Festival

This year’s edition of the Calabar Carnival in Nigeria, the biggest street carnival in the West African sub-region, is set to attract millions of people from over 30 countries across the globe.

Countries expected to participate include Ghana, Brazil, Ukraine, China, Italy, Spain, Kenya, among others.

Ghana’s contingent to the carnival will be from the tourism sector and some media personnel are also expected to attend the event to give coverage.

This year's carnival which is on the theme 'Climate Change' is also expected to attract 30 beauty queens from African countries.

Some of the activities to take place include Calabar's got talent, Christmas carnival, youth carnival, international carnival segment, international artist performance, Tinapa family Christmas, street party, cultural parade and African food digest.

A host of Nigerian and international musicians are billed to perform at this year’s event as well.

History

In 2004, former governor of Cross River, Donald Duke, proposed to make his state the hub for tourism and hospitality in Nigeria.

To this effect, Calabar Carnival Festival–'Africa's Biggest Street Party'–was initiated.

The vision was envisaged to make the state the number one tourism destination for Nigerians and tourists all over the world.

