Photos: Season's Greetings From Actress, Juliet Ibrahim!

23 December 2016

By Bunmi Odunowo

Award-wining actress Juliet Ibrahim is wishing everyone a Merry Christmas with these gorgeous pictures.

Styled by Celebrity Stylist Jeremiah Ogbodo aka Swanky Jerry, the movie star who keeps upping her style game is gorgeous in a blue beaded top with a white skirt, accessorized with blue shoes and blue earrings.

Credits
Stylist: @swankyjerry
Makeup: @sutchay
Hair: @veebeezofficial
Outfit by @goshclothings


Juliet Ibrahim Dec 2016 2


Juliet Ibrahim Dec 2016 1


Juliet Ibrahim Dec 2016

In Prosperity, your friends know you; but in Poverty, you know your friends.
