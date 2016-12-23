Photos: Season's Greetings From Actress, Juliet Ibrahim!

Award-wining actress Juliet Ibrahim is wishing everyone a Merry Christmas with these gorgeous pictures.

Styled by Celebrity Stylist Jeremiah Ogbodo aka Swanky Jerry, the movie star who keeps upping her style game is gorgeous in a blue beaded top with a white skirt, accessorized with blue shoes and blue earrings.

Credits

Stylist: @swankyjerry

Makeup: @sutchay

Hair: @veebeezofficial

Outfit by @goshclothings





