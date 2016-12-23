Photo News | 23 December 2016 11:24 CET
Photos: Season's Greetings From Actress, Juliet Ibrahim!
Award-wining actress Juliet Ibrahim is wishing everyone a Merry Christmas with these gorgeous pictures.
Styled by Celebrity Stylist Jeremiah Ogbodo aka Swanky Jerry, the movie star who keeps upping her style game is gorgeous in a blue beaded top with a white skirt, accessorized with blue shoes and blue earrings.
Credits
Stylist: @swankyjerry
Makeup: @sutchay
Hair: @veebeezofficial
Outfit by @goshclothings
Juliet Ibrahim Dec 2016 2
Juliet Ibrahim Dec 2016 1
Juliet Ibrahim Dec 2016
