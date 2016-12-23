Photos + Videos: Kaakie Unveiled “Kaakitup” Album

The launch of Kaakie’s debut album christened “Kaakitup” to wit Elevation was held at Urban O Hotel in Osu a suburb of Accra.

The official unveiling on December 22, 2016 treated patrons with music with DJ Vision on his turnatables, Q and A’s and other interesting story about Xtra Large Music.

Known in real life as Grace Kaki Awo Ocansey [Kaakie] signed to Xtra Large Music headed by JMJ saw the artistes revealing what she went through before recording her debut album.

According to her ” it got to a point in time i had to give up but with the aid of JMJ i was able to excel”.

Miss Ocansey is renowned with hit songs like, Zuuchia, Ronaldo, Too Much, Obolo bolo and other award winning songs.

Winning the Best Reggae and Dancehall act in 2013 at the Ghana Music Awards, Kaakie has being one of the finest dancehall artistes in Ghana.

Industry players, artistes like, Ras Kuuku, Samini, Stonebwoy, Kofi Kinaata, Ebony, Bullet (Rough and Smooth), Edem among others graced the launch.

The album “Kaakitup” has 20 tracks acknowledging artistes who contributed their quota to the success of the album.

The Event was hosted by Trigmatic ( Y FM) and Doreen Avio (Hitz FM/ Joy News).