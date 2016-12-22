My nipples were covered – Efya parries criticism

Songstress Efya has insisted that she did not break any rules in a daring photo where she wore a see-through top with only a thin black sellotape shielding her nipples.

Her photo with Nigerian music star Wizkid on a music video set in the US in September this year got tongues wagging, many chastised her for dressing indecently and exposing her God-given assets.

But the singer, who earlier this year signed onto Wizkid’s label Starboy Worldwide Records, alongside Mr Eazi and R2Bees, is unfazed.

She explained in an interview with Doreen Avio on JoyNews that dressing sexy is part of her unique way of showing her confidence, afterall, she loves her body.

“I love my body, I think [it's] the museum of beauty and because of that I adore it, so sometimes I am not out there to expose myself. I believe that being confident comes in different ways and sometimes and that is how I show my confidence,” the ‘Best In Me’ singer explained.

Efya added that she personally loves the photo and it is only ‘perverts’ who try to see what is not there.

“I loved that picture, you know, it was very, very hot. My nipples were covered and my top was covered. If you saw something that means you were looking… because I feel like I was covered. If I wasn’t covered up that means I was exposed and I don’t think I was exposed.”

The singer noted that she dresses daringly to impress her fans and can’t be bothered by the huge public uproar. “It’s not really a big deal because it was for you guys, it was for my people, they like it when I come through hot.”

“It also very exciting for me how people reacted to it and I was like it’s cool but you know I respect where I come from and I know my culture. I don’t go above it and I don’t think that was too much,” she told her critics.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Ernest Dela Aglanu (Twitter: @delaXdela / email: [email protected] )