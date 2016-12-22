Ghana Rocks Presents ‘The Bhim Concert’

Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
General News | 22 December 2016 12:41 CET

By Daily Guide
The Burniton Music Group, in collaboration with the Multiple Concepts Group, parent company of Charterhouse Productions Ghana, has announced a special end-of-year music concert on the latter's celebrated annual December 27 event – Ghana Rocks- titled 'The Bhim Concert'.

Headlined by Stonebwoy, the show which is slated for Tuesday, December 27,  2016 at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) will also see performances from Nigerian-born songwriter, hip-hop artiste Cynthia Morgan, reigning Ghana Music Awards Best Female Vocalist of The Year MzVee, Samini, Kofi Kinaata, Jupita, Rudebwoy Ranking from Bullhaus Entertainment, Luther, Ebony and a lot more.

In 2007, Charterhouse Productions introduced a groundbreaking musical concert to celebrate various musical acts. As the years went by, the concert grew to incorporate Ghanaians and other artistes who are making impacts globally. Fast forward 2016, it is the most anticipated musical concert every December 27, headlining the biggest and most relevant music acts from Ghana, Nigeria and the UK, all on one stage.

The show has featured top acts, including E.L, Sarkodie, Samini, Fuse ODG, Tinchy Stryder, Chipmunk, Donae O, Tim Westwood, Yemi Alade, Mzvee, DJ Black and a lot more.

Unlike the previous years that had a host of UK-based Ghanaian acts performing, this year's Ghana Rocks will be largely a local affair.

There is much reincarnation in human character. We are most at times caught in the act of things we've already denounced.
By: Pastor Clifford Owus
Members

