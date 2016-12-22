Delat Beauty Academy Graduates 21

Sika Delali Annastacia, CEO of Delat Academy, (seated in middle) flanked by the grandaunts

The first batch of students of the Delat Beauty Academy in Accra, Ghana's leading make-up artistry school, have successfully ended their on-the-job training session in make-up artistry.

The beauty school is a practical training ground and grooming facility instituted by the academy for its graduates to undergo critical assessment in order to better position them for the job market.

Delat Beauty Academy continues to be at the forefront of providing a cutting-edge vocational training in the industry.

The school which started in July 2016 operates from a state-of-the-art facility and offers beauty services, including make-up artistry, 'gele' tying, nails (pedicure and manicure), hair styling, eye lash fixing, consultation, among others, at a very affordable fee.

The college currently runs one month intensive programme in make-up artistry. In all, 21 students completed their courses.