Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
General News | 22 December 2016 12:41 CET

Delat Beauty Academy Graduates 21

By Daily Guide

Sika Delali Annastacia, CEO of Delat Academy,  (seated in middle)  flanked by the grandaunts

The first batch of students of the Delat Beauty Academy in Accra, Ghana's leading make-up artistry school, have successfully ended their on-the-job training session in make-up artistry.

The beauty school is a practical training ground and grooming facility instituted by the academy for its graduates to undergo critical assessment in order to better position them for the job market.

Delat Beauty Academy continues to be at the forefront of providing a cutting-edge vocational training in the industry.

The school which started in July 2016 operates from a state-of-the-art facility and offers beauty services, including make-up artistry, 'gele' tying, nails (pedicure and manicure), hair styling, eye lash fixing, consultation, among others, at a very affordable fee.

The college currently runs one month intensive programme in make-up artistry. In all, 21 students completed their courses.

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

General News

Your heart is your destiny. What you believe will shape your future.
By: Barnabus Iga Matovu
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img