5Five are Lazy - KingsSize

When its comes to Ghanaian musicians who have put the name of their communities in high esteem with their music career, never can you relent mentioning the group called 5Five who are based in Adabraka in Accra.

Like dancehall general;Samini and highlife Singer KK Fosu who promoted Dansoman in their musics,5Five,an afro-pop group comprising of, Papi,Gyino and Killi have also really promoted Adabraka in their music with distinction .

Then managed by Lawrence Asiamah-Hanson better known as Bulldog,in 2008,5Five took the whole nation by storm with their maiden hit song “African Girls” that won them award at the Ghana Music Awards that same year.

The trio group who took a break in the music industry for almost 3years after releasing their hit song titled “Buje baya” that featured multiple award winning sound engineer;Appiah Dankwah aka Appietus recently released two new singles to officially announce their comeback not as a trio but a duo without their third member, Gyino, but couldn’t make any impact in the music scene.

Speaking in an inspiring interview in line with whether they took inspiration from 5Five since they are also based in Adabraka,newest sensational group,KingsSize revealed to Hotfmonlinegh.com that,though they took some inspiration from 5Five ,they are distinctly surprised the once most feared afro-pop group in Ghana are not pushing hard like they use to.

“Oh Yes,5Five is a great afro-pop group who really raised the name of our community adabraka and Ghana as a whole very high in the music arena.We admire them so we took some inspiration from them.But its so unfortunate that they are not putting in much effort into their career like they use to…Oh yes,we are sorry to say this but seriously they are being lazy “,KingsSize passionately opined.

KingsSize continued,”Bulldog really did well for them .What they are forgetting is,in life there are ups and downs so when you go down you need to work extra harder which 5five are failing to do now.We are going to do everything possible to collaborate with them in order to help them relaunch their career”.

Known in real lives as Gariba Iddrisu Musa,Charles Sarpong and Karima Tagoe; KingsSize who have won the hearts of many music enthusiasts with their current single “Come Chop” engineered by Fizzle Beatz also promised to follow the footsteps of 5Five by promoting Adabraka in their music and win more laurels