AJ Dahottest Names His Latest Afropop Child 'Wake Up'

Thursday, December 22, 2016, saw the birth of a child of musicians AJ Dahottest and Danny Beatz as their relationship produces yet another exciting baby that AJ Dahottest proudly introduced to the Ghanaian Afropop scene.

‘Wake Up’ is the name AJ Dahottest calls his latest single produced by fellow musician and beats maker Danny Beatz.

According to AJ Dahottest, ’Wake Up’ is an urban Afropop and Rap inspirational song with strong lyrics that are full of motivation and at the same time very upbeat and danceable tempos: “anyone can groove to this new jam of mine which has a little bit of pidgin-English and two local Ghanaian languages; Ga and Twi.

“This is not the first time am working with Danny Beatz and it will certainly not be the last time. He has always been amazing with his work as a producer and it is for that specific reason why I chose him for the ‘Wake Up’ single, a product I can assure my fans world-wide is going to be amazing” — AJ Dahottest said to TheAfricanDream.net

AJ Dahottest says the song is very dear to him because it is very important for people struggling to hear words of encouragement that makes them feel energized to ‘Wake Up’ and keep pushing towards an expected destination despite hardships or failures.

“I’ve been there before myself and I know more hard times will come as we all go about working on our lives, but we must not let the hard times, situations or persons discourage us from our main objective.” he said.

The single will form part of an album that the Liberian born Ghanaian musician is working on. To get updates on the musician, find him on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter as @AJDahottest and share or comment after downloading the new single from below.

http://www.audiomack.com/song/ajdahottest/wake-up