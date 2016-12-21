Stonebwoy to headline 2016 Ghana Rocks concert
The Burniton Music Group, in collaboration with Charterhouse, have announce a special edition of its annual end of year music concert - Ghana Rocks - on December 27.
Headlined, by the internationally acclaimed and award winning song writer, composer, arranger, performer and singer, Livingston Etse Satekla, aka Stonebwoy, the show - The Bhim Concert - which comes off at the Accra International Conference Centre will also see several acts joining Stonebwoy for a music showdown.
Other performers include, Nigerian born songwriter and pop, hip hop, dancehall and rap artiste, Cynthia Morgan; reigning Ghana Music Awards Best Female Vocalist of the Year, MzVee; the undisputed award winning King of African Dancehall, Samini; reigning Ghana Music Awards Best Songwriter and New Artiste of the Year, Kofi Kinata; Dancehall general, Jupita, Rudebwoy Ranking from Bullhaus Entertainment, Luther, and Ebony.
In 2007, Charterhouse introduced the Ghana Rocks concert to celebrate various musical acts. As the years went by, the concert grew to incorporate Ghanaian and other artistes who were making impacts globally.
Fast forward 2016, it is one of the most anticipated musical concert every December 27 headlining the biggest and most relevant music acts from Ghana, Nigeria and the UK, all on one stage.
Past shows have featured top acts including E.L, Sarkodie, Samini, Fuse ODG, Tinchy Stryder, Chipmunk, Donae O, Tim Westwood, Yemi Alade, Mzvee, DJ Black and a lot more.
Unlike the previous years that had a host of UK-based Ghanaian acts performing, this year’s Ghana Rocks will largely be a local affair.
THE ACT
BIOGRAPHY
Stonebwoy Burniton, born Livingstone Etse Satekla is a Ghanaian Afro pop, dancehall and reggae artiste who hails from the Volta Region. He was born on March 5, 1988 in Ashaiman, a suburb of Accra, and places fourth (4th) in a family of seven (7) siblings.
As far back as grade four (4), young Stonebwoy realized his love and passion for creative arts, having successfully scripted and acted for the drama club of his school and also put words together in a rhythmic manner. Since then, the young chap has never stopped singing both songs that he has written and composed and those by artists he is influenced by.
In an industry flooded with people trying out a number of things in a bid to establishing their identity, Stonebwoy stands as one unique artiste with a sense of direction and purpose. His two albums (currently available on iTunes) Grade #1 and Necessary Evil are captivating debut that heralds the arrival of a gifted and significant artist, marking his territory. He recorded his first track in a family studio a decade ago. Thence, Stonebwoy has never looked back.
Making the history surrounding the emergence of an African legend was when in first year in Senior High School, Stonebwoy met up with a radio DJ/Presenter, Doctor Duncan who at the time was the host of KASAHARI, a real time rap battle programme.
Out of that programme came the likes of Sakordie, Dr Cryme and many other relevant rappers in Ghana. More than 10 years ago and Stonebwoy recalls “I battled my way out every weekend without defeat till date. Music chose me, I didn’t choose music”.
His first radio hit, Makuma (My Heart) was released in second year at Senior High School plus several others that followed up later. By third year, he had amassed for himself a flaming underground popularity and went on to release another hit titled Empress which held him up years after leaving High School in 2007.
Thereafter, things happened in quick succession and Stonebwoy soon started work with S24 studios in 2008. He later joined Samini (one of Ghana’s revered dancehall artiste) and his HighGrade family and remained there until 2012, when he decided to put into practice all he had seen and learnt when he formed his own record label called Burniton Music Group (BMG).
Knowing the direction he was heading with his career, Stonebwoy worked day and night with his team to ensure that they achieved the best. Today, the result of hard work is certainly paying off for the young chap with collaborations with international acts from Africa, UK, Jamaica such as Jah Vinci, Trey Songz, Gappy Ranks, Randy Valentine, Sakordie, Wayne Wonder, Laza Morgan, Samini, Obrafour, Black Prophet, R2Bees, Patoranking, General Pype Stylogee, Burna Boy, Morgan Heritage, Chris Martin, I Octane, Kranium and many others.
With his electrifying and energetic performance, he has attracted a large fan base across the world having staged performances in UK, USA, Australia, Italy, Amsterdam and many more countries and sharing stage with acts such as Lauryn Hill, Alkaline, Busy Signal, Popcaan, Morgan Heritage and Wizkid.
Branding plays a very important role within the BMG group, and as a brand, Stonebwoy’s popular catchphrase – “BHIM!!!!!”
(Bless His Imperial Majesty) – has been largely received and accepted, not just within Ghana and Africa, but in Europe too.
HONOURS
- Awards, Nominations & Recognitions
- Dancehall King 2010 - (Princess One Love & Hitz FM Event) - Won
- Ghana Music Awards Best Reggae Song Of the year - Nominated
- 4syte Music Video Awards 2012 - Best Collaboration Video - Won
- 4syte Music Video Awards 2012 - Best reggae Dancehall Video - Won
- Ghana Music Awards 2013 - Afro Pop Song Of the Year - Nominated
- Best Collaboration Song
- Most Popular Dancehall song - Nominated
- Best Dancehall Collaboration song - Nominated
- Best Reggae Collaboration song - Nominated
- Male Vocalist - Nominated
- Best Album - Nominated
- Best Song writer - Nominated
- Dancehall Artist - Nominated
- Dancehall Music Video - Nominated
- Bass Awards (Reggae Dancehall Awards) 2014
- Bass Awards (Reggae Dancehall Awards) 2013
- Best Collaboration Song of the year - Nominated
- Best Dancehall Artiste of the year - Nominated
- Best Dancehall Song of the year - Nominated
- Best Performer of the year - Nominated
- Most popular Dancehall song of the year - Nominated
- Best International Act Africa - Won
- 2015 - Artiste of the year - Won
- 2015 - Song of the year - Won
- 2015 - Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the year - Won
- 2015 - Reggae Dancehall song - Won
- 2015 - Best collaboration song - Won
- 2015 - Album of the year - Won
- 2015 - Record of the year - Won
- 2016 - Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the year - Won
- 2016 - Reggae/Dancehall song - Won
- 2015 - Black Entertainment Television Awards (America)
- 2015 - MTV Africa Awards - Nominated
- 2015 - Nigeria Entertainment Awards - Nominated
- 2015 – AFRIMMA Awards - Won
- 2015 – AFRIMMA Awards - Won
- 2015 - American Entertainment Awards - Nominated
- 2015 - Movie Award- Happy Death day Best New Act - Nominated
- 2016 Most Promising Act- IRAWMA - Won
- 2016 Best Live Act, MTV Awards - Nominated
- 2016 Best Reggae-Ragga Dancehall Artiste in Africa - AfriBest – Nominated
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com