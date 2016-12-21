Stonebwoy to headline 2016 Ghana Rocks concert

The Burniton Music Group, in collaboration with Charterhouse, have announce a special edition of its annual end of year music concert - Ghana Rocks - on December 27.

Headlined, by the internationally acclaimed and award winning song writer, composer, arranger, performer and singer, Livingston Etse Satekla, aka Stonebwoy, the show - The Bhim Concert - which comes off at the Accra International Conference Centre will also see several acts joining Stonebwoy for a music showdown.

Other performers include, Nigerian born songwriter and pop, hip hop, dancehall and rap artiste, Cynthia Morgan; reigning Ghana Music Awards Best Female Vocalist of the Year, MzVee; the undisputed award winning King of African Dancehall, Samini; reigning Ghana Music Awards Best Songwriter and New Artiste of the Year, Kofi Kinata; Dancehall general, Jupita, Rudebwoy Ranking from Bullhaus Entertainment, Luther, and Ebony.

In 2007, Charterhouse introduced the Ghana Rocks concert to celebrate various musical acts. As the years went by, the concert grew to incorporate Ghanaian and other artistes who were making impacts globally.

Fast forward 2016, it is one of the most anticipated musical concert every December 27 headlining the biggest and most relevant music acts from Ghana, Nigeria and the UK, all on one stage.

Past shows have featured top acts including E.L, Sarkodie, Samini, Fuse ODG, Tinchy Stryder, Chipmunk, Donae O, Tim Westwood, Yemi Alade, Mzvee, DJ Black and a lot more.

Unlike the previous years that had a host of UK-based Ghanaian acts performing, this year’s Ghana Rocks will largely be a local affair.

THE ACT

BIOGRAPHY

Stonebwoy Burniton, born Livingstone Etse Satekla is a Ghanaian Afro pop, dancehall and reggae artiste who hails from the Volta Region. He was born on March 5, 1988 in Ashaiman, a suburb of Accra, and places fourth (4th) in a family of seven (7) siblings.

As far back as grade four (4), young Stonebwoy realized his love and passion for creative arts, having successfully scripted and acted for the drama club of his school and also put words together in a rhythmic manner. Since then, the young chap has never stopped singing both songs that he has written and composed and those by artists he is influenced by.

In an industry flooded with people trying out a number of things in a bid to establishing their identity, Stonebwoy stands as one unique artiste with a sense of direction and purpose. His two albums (currently available on iTunes) Grade #1 and Necessary Evil are captivating debut that heralds the arrival of a gifted and significant artist, marking his territory. He recorded his first track in a family studio a decade ago. Thence, Stonebwoy has never looked back.

Making the history surrounding the emergence of an African legend was when in first year in Senior High School, Stonebwoy met up with a radio DJ/Presenter, Doctor Duncan who at the time was the host of KASAHARI, a real time rap battle programme.

Out of that programme came the likes of Sakordie, Dr Cryme and many other relevant rappers in Ghana. More than 10 years ago and Stonebwoy recalls “I battled my way out every weekend without defeat till date. Music chose me, I didn’t choose music”.

His first radio hit, Makuma (My Heart) was released in second year at Senior High School plus several others that followed up later. By third year, he had amassed for himself a flaming underground popularity and went on to release another hit titled Empress which held him up years after leaving High School in 2007.

Thereafter, things happened in quick succession and Stonebwoy soon started work with S24 studios in 2008. He later joined Samini (one of Ghana’s revered dancehall artiste) and his HighGrade family and remained there until 2012, when he decided to put into practice all he had seen and learnt when he formed his own record label called Burniton Music Group (BMG).

Knowing the direction he was heading with his career, Stonebwoy worked day and night with his team to ensure that they achieved the best. Today, the result of hard work is certainly paying off for the young chap with collaborations with international acts from Africa, UK, Jamaica such as Jah Vinci, Trey Songz, Gappy Ranks, Randy Valentine, Sakordie, Wayne Wonder, Laza Morgan, Samini, Obrafour, Black Prophet, R2Bees, Patoranking, General Pype Stylogee, Burna Boy, Morgan Heritage, Chris Martin, I Octane, Kranium and many others.

With his electrifying and energetic performance, he has attracted a large fan base across the world having staged performances in UK, USA, Australia, Italy, Amsterdam and many more countries and sharing stage with acts such as Lauryn Hill, Alkaline, Busy Signal, Popcaan, Morgan Heritage and Wizkid.

Branding plays a very important role within the BMG group, and as a brand, Stonebwoy’s popular catchphrase – “BHIM!!!!!”

(Bless His Imperial Majesty) – has been largely received and accepted, not just within Ghana and Africa, but in Europe too.

HONOURS

Awards, Nominations & Recognitions Dancehall King 2010 - (Princess One Love & Hitz FM Event) - Won Ghana Music Awards Best Reggae Song Of the year - Nominated 4syte Music Video Awards 2012 - Best Collaboration Video - Won 4syte Music Video Awards 2012 - Best reggae Dancehall Video - Won Ghana Music Awards 2013 - Afro Pop Song Of the Year - Nominated Best Collaboration Song Most Popular Dancehall song - Nominated Best Dancehall Collaboration song - Nominated Best Reggae Collaboration song - Nominated Male Vocalist - Nominated Best Album - Nominated Best Song writer - Nominated Dancehall Artist - Nominated Dancehall Music Video - Nominated Bass Awards (Reggae Dancehall Awards) 2014 Bass Awards (Reggae Dancehall Awards) 2013 Best Collaboration Song of the year - Nominated Best Dancehall Artiste of the year - Nominated Best Dancehall Song of the year - Nominated Best Performer of the year - Nominated Most popular Dancehall song of the year - Nominated Best International Act Africa - Won 2015 - Artiste of the year - Won 2015 - Song of the year - Won 2015 - Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the year - Won 2015 - Reggae Dancehall song - Won 2015 - Best collaboration song - Won 2015 - Album of the year - Won 2015 - Record of the year - Won 2016 - Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the year - Won 2016 - Reggae/Dancehall song - Won 2015 - Black Entertainment Television Awards (America) 2015 - MTV Africa Awards - Nominated 2015 - Nigeria Entertainment Awards - Nominated 2015 – AFRIMMA Awards - Won 2015 – AFRIMMA Awards - Won 2015 - American Entertainment Awards - Nominated 2015 - Movie Award- Happy Death day Best New Act - Nominated 2016 Most Promising Act- IRAWMA - Won 2016 Best Live Act, MTV Awards - Nominated 2016 Best Reggae-Ragga Dancehall Artiste in Africa - AfriBest – Nominated

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com