Roverman Productions to spice up Christmas with 'Festival of Plays'

Airtel Ghana, the Smartphone Network is teaming up with Roverman Productions to delight customers and theatre fans this festive period with five amazing plays at the Roverman Productions’ Festival of Plays.

The much anticipated annual event offers theatre lovers a collection of plays over a five-day period attracting thousands to the National Theatre every year.

Airtel Ghana has been the lead sponsor of Roverman Productions – Ghana’s biggest theatre platform – over the last three years treating customers and patrons to intriguing plays and performances every quarter.

At the end of every year, the telecom giant and Roverman Productions brings back all 4 plays produced in the year as well as one play from the previous year by popular request.

From Tuesday, December 27, through to Monday, January 2, patrons will be treated to captivating productions such as Women on Fire (December, 27), One Million Pounds (Friday, December 30) Sankofa (Saturday, December, 31), Dear God, Comma (Sunday, January, 1) and Rejected (Monday, January, 2) at the National Theatre.

Announcing this year’s festival, Rosy Fynn, Marketing Director at Airtel Ghana said, “We are delighted to have partnered with Roverman Productions, over the last three years, to totally transform theatre in Ghana – growing the fan base around the country through the quarterly productions, regional roadshows and the Festival of Plays.

As a business, we continue to demonstrate our commitment towards promoting the creative arts through partnerships such as this one. The outcome has been great for both brands and our customers. Together we have opened up the space for the growth and uptake of theatre in Ghana for many years to come”.

She continued, “this year’s festival promises to be the most exciting yet as Uncle Ebo Whyte and the Roverman team serves patrons with 5 amazing productions over the Christmas and New Year period. The festivities will be incomplete without this thought provoking and exciting plays.

As the year comes to a close, we want to take this opportunity to wish all our customers and Ghanaians a Merry Christmas and a Prosperous and gratifying New Year. You can count on us for superior network connectivity for all your Communication, Connectivity and Collaborative needs this festive period and beyond”.

Airtel has been the lead sponsor of Roverman Productions over the last three – headlining the production of more than 12 exciting plays and regional shows in Kumasi, Takoradi, Tamale amongst others – taking the excitement of theatre to almost all regional capitals.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com