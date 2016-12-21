Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Audio Report | 21 December 2016 16:34 CET

Music: Robby Adams & Amma Kumi - Oh Holy Night

By B Banks

Mixdown Music brings us a very localized rendition of the classic Christmas tune ‘O Holy Night’ as performed by Robby Adams & Amma Kumi.

Looking at the just ended elections and the year we’ve all been through, it’s refreshing to remember one of the greatest periods in the year, Christmas.

Get in the mood with the soothing classic, redone to near perfection.

Enjoy.
Twitter @robbymusicgh

