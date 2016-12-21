Kaakie Rocks Accra With Album Launch Tomorrow

Ghana's female dancehall artiste Grace Ocansey, aka Kaakie, will outdoor her maiden album tomorrow at Urban O in Osu.

The award-winning songstress has, over the years, served Ghanaians and the dancehall world with music pleasant to the ears, all making her one of the most sought-after female dancehall musician in Africa.

Kaakie has proven beyond all reasonable doubts that she is a prolific vocalist, songwriter and a good performer.

The songs on the album, ranging from reggae, hiplife and dancehall fused with good rhythms, are intended to woo all lovers of music who will grace the album launch.

The album launch is expected to attract a large number of stakeholders in the music industry, fans of Kaakie, radio DJs and presenters.

She is credited with hit songs such as 'Sankwas', 'Arostor', 'Supa Dupa' and 'On Dem' and a host of others.

Kaakie, 25, won the Reggae & Dancehall Artiste of The Year and the New Artiste of The Year at the 2013 edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards. She also won the Best Female Vocalist at the BASS Awards that year.

By George Clifford Owusu