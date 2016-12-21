‘Onaapo’ Singer to Rock ‘Decemba 2 Rememba’

Music lovers and patrons of Citi FM's 'Decemba 2 Rememba' concert, with the hash tag, #D2R2016, must get ready to have the most electrifying music experience at this year's official Christmas party with the inclusion of Dee Aja, the man behind the hottest campaign song 'Onaapo'.

Shatta Wale, Joey B, Guru, Okyeame Kwame, Article Wan, Nii Funny, DJ Vision and A.I. Grind were earlier announced as the main artistes for the big night.

The inclusion of Dee Aja is to give patrons another reason to party after a very stressful election season.

Dee Aja who has worked with Nacee's 'Skuulfo' band will be on the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) stage alongside Ghana’s biggest music stars to thrill audiences with his 'Onaapo'.

The amusing irony with 'Onaapo', as most will be aware, is that it was composed for the incumbent President John Mahama and was a mainstay at NDC campaign platforms but has now become a song for all, as it features prominently at various election victory parties.

To spice up the night with some laughter will also be Comedian Hogan.

##D2R2016 is powered by 97.3 Citi FM and sponsored by Total Card, Bay Port, Kitkat and Hunters

Tickets are available at Citi FM, Adabraka and the Total service stations at 37 Hospital road, Atomic junction, Baatsona, East Legon AnC, La Beach, Tema Hospital and Tesano.

The official dress code for #D2R2016 is white top and jeans.