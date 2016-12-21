I never supported or campaigned for NDC - Kofi Adjorlolo

Veteran Actor Kofi Adjorlolo has denied claims that he campaigned for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the December general elections.

Mr Adjorlolo, earlier this year was part of a delegation of actors who were at the presidency to commiserate with President John Dramani Mahama after he lost his mother.

After the photographs from that visit went viral, there were speculations that the actor, together with some others, was a sympathizer of the NDC and indeed campaigned for the governing party.

The actor, who just got nominated in the Best Supporting role category of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) for his role in the movie ‘Ghana Must Go’ has empathically denied the allegation.

He told JoyNews’ MzGee that, he is apolitical.

“The photograph with the president was taken when we visited the president. I was part of a delegation of artistes who went to sympathize with the president when his mother died. It was a group thing and it’s not like we went there because we want him to win or not. I am not politically inclined, and people know me for that. I have friends on both sides and I didn’t involve myself,” in politics.

Mr Adjorlolo expressed his disappointment in the pockets of post-election violence.

His comments come in the wake of alleged attacks carried out on some celebrities who rallied behind the outgoing President in the just ended elections.

“I always pray for my peace. I want Ghana to be very peaceful. So, this post-election violence here and there, I’m not for it, and I beg and I pray that it shouldn’t turn into something else.”

The celebrated actor is set to marry for the third time this month to Victoria Lebene Mekpah, whom he has courted for close to two years. Victoria is about forty years his junior (she’s in her late twenties).

When Kofi Adjorlolo was asked about the date of his anticipated wedding to the young actress, he insisted that they were still in the shopping process.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com