Opesie Esther electrifies listeners of Adom Live Worship

Popular gospel musician, Esther Opesie thrilled and soothed listeners when she sang some of her latest songs on the Adom FM Live Worship, Monday.

The artiste known for her hit song, Mentiasie was among few of the Gospel musicians who have been featured on the Adom FM’s Live Worship programme hosted by Kwamena Idan.

Her appearance on the program yesterday was to build up fever to the Christmas which is few days away .

Mr Idan described the edition with the artiste as a special and a defining moment as they felt the presence of God in the studio.

Story by David Andoh | Ghana | myjoyonline.com [email protected]