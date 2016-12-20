Nii Okai Releases New Single On December 23

Accra, December 20, 2016 - Minister Nii Okai, award winning gospel musician will release his latest single, Yesu Hi (God is Good) at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Greenwich Meridian, Tema, on Friday, December 23, 2016.

The event will also serve as a platform to celebrate the success of the initiation of the Saving Heart Project as well as thank God for His goodness throughout the year.

In commemoration of the 10th anniversary of Nii Okai’s debut hit album-Moko Be, the Saving Heart Project was undertaken in December 2013 in collaboration with the Ghana Heart Foundation. It sought to raise funding for ten heart surgeries for ten needy Ghanaians under ten years. The initiative achieved its initial aim and will be launched as a Foundation early next year.

At the event, Minister Nii Okai will perform live his new single and a number of his hit songs. It promises to be an exciting and inspiring evening for all lovers of gospel music as they join Nii Okai and several other renowned gospel artistes in a time of worship and praise to God in song.

Minister Nii Okai remarked “Yesu hi is not just another single: it symbolizes our gratitude to the Lord for the numerous blessings we continue to enjoy as a family, ministry, nation, and the kingdom at large.

Yesu Hi is an easy-to-sing along multilingual track with an international appeal akin to our timeless ‘Mokobe’ hit song”

About Minister Nii Okai

Minister Nii Okau is a visionary leader, having founded Nii Okai Ministries, House of Virtue, the Harbour City Mass Choir (co-founder) among others. His inspirational music career has already birthed 5 inspiring albums, “Moko be”, “Worshipful”, “Hymnz Unlimited”, “Holy Writings”, and “Saving Hearts.

He rose through the ranks of corporate life until mid 2010 when he obeyed the call to set up his Ministry. He currently holds an MA in Mission and Theology. He serves on the board of the Harbour City Mass Choir and is currently a judge on TV3’s hit show ‘Celebrations’.