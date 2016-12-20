Kelvinfnk Emerges Gizt Box Experience Best Presenter On TV3

One of Africa's fast rising muti talented Actor, Tv/Radio Host and Broadcast Journalist Kelvin funkeye aka kelvinfnk has emerged the winner of the maiden edition of Tv3's Gizt box Experience.

The Gizt box Experience by Tv3 gives young talented Tv Hosts the privilege to show case their potentials to the world by hosting an episode of Gizt box an infortainment show airing on Tv3 and Channel 267 on Dstv every Tuesday from 16:00GMT.

Winners were selected based on their presenting abilities aswell as votes from viewers.

Kelvinfnk emerged winner Out of five finalists. Other winners includes linda Padikie Agyemang Botchway 1st runner up, Raheal Amoh Nyampong 2nd runner up as well as NAA ATSWEI BOYE and Maureen esi abokoma micah.

The multi talented entertainer expressed his profound gratitude to the general public for voting for him and urged them to watch out for him in 2017 "words can't explain how I feel winning this maiden edition of Gizt box Experience by tv3, I'm so grateful and thankful to God for this privilege, thank you to everyone who voted for me, 2017 will sure see more of my entertaining activities." He stated.

The finals was aired on Tuesday the 20th of December 2016 on Tv3.

Kelvinfnk is indeed a promising entertainer to watch out for, you can follow him on various social media handles

Facebook: kelvinfnk

Instagram: kelvin_fnk

Snap: kelvinfnk

Twitter: kelvinfnk





