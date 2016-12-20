Miss Tourism organizes Christmas party for orphans

Miss Tourism Ghana over the weekend organised a pre-Christmas party for orphans at the Countryside Children’s Home at Bawjiase in the Central Region.

The gesture was part of the pageant's giant commitment to giving back to society and helping the needy. Children at the home were treated to good food and drinks as well as other Christmas gifts.

Miss Tourism Ghana 2016, Geraldine Atta Sappor, 2nd Princess 2016, Akorfa Awuma and other Princesses , Perpetual Acquah, Dorothy Danso, Nancy Owusuaa came to to grace the event.

Ruth Awunyo and Samira Mohammed of Miss Tourism Ghana 2015 were also at the party.

The team encouraged the kids to be diligent in all their endeavours saying it is through this they will attain greatness.

The queens also donated items worth hundreds of Ghana cedis to the home. The items included; assorted medicines, bags of sachet water, can drinks, clothing and toiletries.

By: citifmonline.com/hana