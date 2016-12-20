Article Wan to release debut album in 2017

Ghanaian hiplife artiste Article Wan has revealed that he will release his debut album somewhere in 2017.

He made this announcement in a Twitter Live Chat that was organized by Citi FM ahead of the station's Decemba to Rememba concert.

When should we expect your debut album? @Citi973 @articlewani #D2R2016

— #Capo (@KojoAB) December 19, 2016

2017 God willing…… just keep in touch!!! #D2R2016 @articlewani https://t.co/rbqmMsrEQJ

— #GhElections (@Citi973) December 19, 2016

Article Wan is one of the artistes who will be performing on that night at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Some other artistes to be performing that night are Shatta Wale, Okyeame Kwame, Guru and Joey B. Comedian Hogan will be there to provide some rib-cracking jokes.

#D2R2016 is powered by 97.3 Citi FM and sponsored by TOTAL CARD – Total Savings, Total Benefits, BAYPORT – Your future now, KIT KAT – Have a break, have a KitKat, HUNTERS – Refreshes like nothing on earth.

Tickets are available at Citi FM, Adabraka and the Total Service Stations at 37 Hospital Road, Atomic Junction, Baatsona, East Legon AnC, La Beach, Tema Hospital and Tesano.

The official dress code for #D2R2016 is white top and jeans.

Jeffrey O. Sarpong/233liveworld.com

Follow @ojsarpong