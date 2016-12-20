Ghana's indefatigable female dancehall sensation and multiple hitmaker Grace Ocansey known by the populace as Kaakie has finally announced the release of her maiden album dubbed "Kaakitup".

The award winning songstress has over the years served Ghanaians and the dancehall world with music pleasant to the ears all making her one of the sort for female dancehall musicians in Africa.

The Extral Large Music signee Kaakie has proven beyond all reasonable doubts that she is really back to take and fill her space in the Ghanaian dancehall fraternity after her nursing career with songs like " Sankwas" , Arostor,Supa Dupa and "On Dem" which were all released after her "come back" in the music scene.

According to the Nurse and Musician, the Kaakitup album launch is all set for 22nd of December ,2016 in Accra,Ghana at Urban O,Osu as she reassures her music fanatics to expect nothing but great compilation of music from her maiden album.

