I will never do a political song – Article Wan

Ghanaian hiplife artiste Article Wan has sworn to stay off all political songs.

He said this in reply to a question that was posed to him in a Twitter live chat with his fans ahead of Citi FM's Decemba 2 Rememba concert.

“#D2R2016 Would you ever do a song for a political party? @articlewani @Citi973,” the post asking the question went.

Article Wan then replied with a big 'NO.'

Article Wan will be performing at D2R on December 24 at the Accra International Conference Centre. Some other artistes who will perform on the night are Shatta Wale, Okyeame Kwame, Guru, and Joey B.

He released his hit single 'Solo' earlier this year. The song is now a household hit with both the young and old dancing to it.

By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana