Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
General News | 20 December 2016 14:37 CET

I will never do a political song – Article Wan

By CitiFMonline

Ghanaian hiplife artiste Article Wan has sworn to stay off all political songs.

He said this in reply to a question that was posed to him in a Twitter live chat with his fans ahead of Citi FM's Decemba 2 Rememba concert.

“#D2R2016 Would you ever do a song for a political party? @articlewani @Citi973,” the post asking the question went.

#D2R2016 Would you ever do a song for a political party? @articlewani @Citi973

— #Capo (@KojoAB) December 19, 2016
Article Wan then replied with a big 'NO.'
NO!!!!! #D2R2016 @articlewani https://t.co/EGKfaVfuSg

— #GhElections (@Citi973) December 19, 2016

Article Wan will be performing at D2R on December 24 at the Accra International Conference Centre. Some other artistes who will perform on the night are Shatta Wale, Okyeame Kwame, Guru, and Joey B.

He released his hit single 'Solo' earlier this year. The song is now a household hit with both the young and old dancing to it.

#D2R2016 is powered by 97.3 Citi FM and sponsored by TOTAL CARD – Total Savings, Total Benefits, BAYPORT – Your future now, KIT KAT – Have a break, have a KitKat, HUNTERS – Refreshes like nothing on earth.

Tickets are available at Citi FM, Adabraka and the Total Service Stations at 37 Hospital Road, Atomic Junction, Baatsona, East Legon AnC, La Beach, Tema Hospital and Tesano.

The official dress code for #D2R2016 is white top and jeans.


By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

General News

THE JOY OF HAVING A JOB IS NOT COMPLETE UNTILL YOU BEGIN TO SOLVE PROBLEMS WITH THAT POSITION OF AUTHORITY.
By: Engr Tunde Adakolu
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img