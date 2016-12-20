Kobbysalm Releases A Banger Titled 'Christmas Carol'

Ghanaian based Christian rapper KobbySalm, sets the standard high for urban gospel music and even the secular with his new banger titled Christmas Carol.

The song produced and mastered by multi-talented producer Vacsonit of the Mtn Hitmaker Season 3 fame showcases the true rhythm in an African Carol. The hilarious song has a fusion of three genres; Choral, Afro beats and Hip hop and its use in the song is just breath taking.

Aside the three genre blend in the song, it has two of the most popular carols ever blended together to bring out the message of the birth of Christ Jesus as our savior.

The Guess Who It Is Family signed artist brought out the true definition of rap, with his style, rhyme scheme and word play…. This is a must listen tune...........................

https://soundcloud.com/kobbysalm/christmas-carol-by-kobbysalm-prod-by-vacsonit