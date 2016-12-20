Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Audio Report | 20 December 2016 16:38 CET

Kobbysalm Releases A Banger Titled 'Christmas Carol'

By Nii Atakora Mensah

Ghanaian based Christian rapper KobbySalm, sets the standard high for urban gospel music and even the secular with his new banger titled Christmas Carol.

The song produced and mastered by multi-talented producer Vacsonit of the Mtn Hitmaker Season 3 fame showcases the true rhythm in an African Carol. The hilarious song has a fusion of three genres; Choral, Afro beats and Hip hop and its use in the song is just breath taking.

Aside the three genre blend in the song, it has two of the most popular carols ever blended together to bring out the message of the birth of Christ Jesus as our savior.

The Guess Who It Is Family signed artist brought out the true definition of rap, with his style, rhyme scheme and word play…. This is a must listen tune...........................

https://soundcloud.com/kobbysalm/christmas-carol-by-kobbysalm-prod-by-vacsonit

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Audio Report

Life does not hand refined golds to us but golds hidden under the garment of the earth
By: Ikechukwu Izuakor
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img