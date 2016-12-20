The Tenth Edition of ‘Pimpinese Party’ In London - 2016

The PM and Clarke Pentoa brought their series of retro ‘old school’ party dubbed ‘Pimpinese’ to an incredibly excited fans at the Gold-Coast Bar on Saturday 17th 2016 as advertised.

The party which has already reached its tenth edition, was as packed as ever with patrons ignoring the British weather to come and have some old school fan.

The disc jockeys on the night were very particular about their music selections, given the brand and calibre of the party.

The PM’s mixing was a combination of funky song being followed by Hi-life music and some many other classics, as his style caught the attention of most revellers on the dance floor.

Dj invisible was also in action on the decks by pumping tunes some old, some new, all to the admiration of the dancers.

The cool, calm and selective Dj Rexy was on point with his old school Ragga tempos, while Clarke Pentoa handles the microphone to the very best of his capabilities.

Jay T.’s ‘Jama’ session was the taste and toast of the night, leaving patrons wanting for some more.

Speaking to ‘The PM’, he said: “Plans are underway to projecting ‘Pimpinese’ in Germany, so fingers crossed, things would pan out as we plan”.

As to whether Europe is the only destination for the ‘Pimpinese Party’ “Not really, we are planning to even take it to Ghana, come December 2017 after the London’s edition” Clarke Pentoa said.

‘Pimpnese’ is an ‘old school’ party event within the Ghanaian community in the UK, which happens twice in a year, one in Easter, and the other in December, each and every year in London.

It is a celebration of retro music, fancy-dress and lifestyle.