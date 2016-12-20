Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Music News | 20 December 2016 13:00 CET

Sista Afia Drops Xmas Banger 'JeJe' Featuring Shatta Wale

By Nana Yaw Baafi

The year 2016 has been a remarkable year for Ghana's sensational high life songstress, Sista Afia, as she kept dropping hit after hit under Streamline Records.

As this year's festive season beckons, she has teamed up with award winning and reining Dancehall King, the ever blazing Champion Shatta Wale alongside Afedzi Perry to give Ghanaians and all music fans something big for the Xmas season.

This is the most talked about song for the holidays and beyond. She calls this one 'JeJe'.

The song was produced by Ghana's most celebrated sound engineer, WillisBeatz

Sista Afia has other songs to her credit, notable among them are 'Kro Kro No' alongside Bisa K. Dei, 'Are You Ready' and 'YiWani' and recently 'Kofi'.

Catch a feel of this track by listening or downloading directly from here.

