Santa’s Butts Split… At MTN Carols Service

Ghanaian rapper Kwaw Kese suffered an intriguing wardrobe malfunction Friday night at MTN Ghana's Nine Lessons & Carols Service at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) where he performed with actress Lydia Forson.

The pair of trousers Kwaw wore to complete his Santaclaus costume split while being assisted to dismount a horse he was using as part of his stagecraft.

The musician was not the least disturbed by his split trousers, as he went ahead to put up an amazing performance on the night.

MTN's Nine Lessons & Carols Service is organised annually to usher MTN stakeholders into the Christmas season and share in the joy of the season.

Sixth of its kind, patrons were treated to thrilling performances from Joe Mettle, Mzvee, the Accra Symphony Orchestra, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, MTN's Viva Voices, Paulina Oduro, Bessa Simons and Article Wan. The rest were Cece Twum, the Dansoman Youth Choir, Nana Perbi, Boadiwaa and MTN Hitmaker season 5 winner and Kevin.

Mzvee during her performance invited Ghana Movie Awards 2016 best actor in leading role award winner, Adjetey Anang, to join her to perform.

Article Wan also gave a good account of himself with his performance which got a standing ovation from industry top 'gun' Carlos Sakyi.

Kwaw Kese and Lydia Forson on stage

By Francis Addo (Twitter: @fdee50 Email: [email protected] )