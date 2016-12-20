Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
20 December 2016

Sark Ready For Rapperholic

By Daily Guide
Sarkodie
Sarkodie

On December 25, ace Ghanaian rapper Michael Owusu Addo, known in the showbiz as Sarkodie, will be headline artiste for the 2016 edition of his annual 'Rapperholic' concert and there are reports he will be performing with his pretty baby girl, Adalyn.

The show is scheduled for the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC), and already some of Ghana's finest acts, including R2Bees, Tee Phlow, Medikal, FlowKing Stone, Guru, Article Wan, Edem, Efya, Wisa and Nii Funny are all billed to perform on the night.

Sarkodie himself says the concert will be a night of Ghanaian music celebration and there are reports he will be performing some new songs from his upcoming album 'The Highest' which will be officially released in 2017.

It is also likely that Guru and Sarkodie will do a duet performance of a new song titled 'Buggy Jeans'.

The 'Rapperholic' concert has never disappointed patrons and followers of Ghanaian music, and this year's edition promises to be no different.

