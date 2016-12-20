Top Stars Thrill Fans @ YFM’s Loud In GH

For those who were at the La Beach last Saturday, December 17, YFM's Loud In GH musical concert will remain one of the best musical shows ever organised in the nation's capital.

The event which attracted thousands of Ghanaian music fans from all walks of life reached its peak when top acts were called one after the other to entertain fans.

The much anticipated show was set in motion with performances from some upcoming stars.

Dubbed 'Beach Mashup', the event witnessed performances from Ghanaian superstars like VVIP, Mr Eazi, Episode, AI, Joey B, Trigmatic, Eazy, Guru, among others.

Music fans who attended the event were happy to witness historic performances from all the artistes who were fantastic on stage.

When the members of the VVIP group took over the stage, the crowd went into a dance and fireworks frenzy. Delivering hit after hit, they thrilled and entertained music fans with their various award-winning songs.

Their delivery was extraordinary as patrons stood on their feet dancing to show appreciation.

Mr Eazy was at his best. When he took to the stage, he needed no introduction since the crowd was familiar with his music. Mr Eazi dished out some of his popular hit songs.

The performances of stars such as Joey B, Eazzy and Guru also attracted the needed attention, as a number of fans waved their hands to signal their involvement and satisfaction.

They thrilled them with some of their hits and exquisite stagecraft to the extent that they kept asking for more.

The Loud In GH Concert brought together a mammoth crowd who danced and cheered to the spectacular performance put up all the artistes.

The concert was also powered by some great music from YFM's best DJs from Accra, Kumasi and Takoradi like DJ Slim, Vision DJ and DJ Mic Smith.

This year's bash was sponsored by Guinness, Kit Kat, Protector Condom, Mentos, Reflect Entertainment and others.

By George Clifford Owusu