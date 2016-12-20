Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
General News | 20 December 2016 12:41 CET

JD Celebrates Christmas with Patrons

By Daily Guide
The front view of JD
JD Fast Food & Entertainment Centre will kick-start this year's Christmas season with the most exhilarating events from Friday, December 23.

The plush restaurant and entertainment centre, located near Official Town on the Kasoa road, is gearing up to host what is being described as the biggest activities to entertain its patrons.

According to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of JD Group, David Sodokpo, there will be an event dubbed 'JD Official Party' at 7:00pm on Friday and Saturday.

There will also be a highlife musical jam featuring the Octopus Dance Band and some selected highlife musicians on Sunday, December 25 and Monday December 26.

The management of the joint has promised to offer total entertainment packages to patrons. All the above mentioned events are expected to attract a lot of lovers and revellers who will be treated to exciting live performances by some selected music icons.

