Annette Danso Set To Win Award

One of Ghana's recording and performing gospel artistes, Annette Danso, has expressed excitement at her nomination for an award at the 2016 edition of the Bass Awards slated for this Sunday at the National Theatre in Accra.

The gospel artiste said she felt honoured that the organisers of the awards scheme continue to acknowledge her contribution towards the Ghanaian music industry.

Her popular song titled 'Searching' featuring Bujwu Stingo, released late last year, has been nominated for the Alternative Reggae/Dancehall Song of The Year category.

This is the first time her song has been nominated for an award.

'Searching' has enjoyed airplay on various radio stations across the country, as well as in Jamaica, where it is being aired on radio and play in various night clubs.

The gospel artiste who is credited with three albums is affectionately known as Annette D in the gospel music industry.

This is her first nomination for any award, and to change the trend therefore, a large number of music fans have declared their intention to vote overwhelmingly for her to win the Alternative Reggae/Dancehall Song of The Year at the Bass Award.

Some of her popular songs include 'Eye', 'Tena Yesu Nase', 'Wole Noko', 'Monyi Awurade Aye', among others.

By George Clifford Owusu