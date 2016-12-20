The Akwaaba Group Presents 2016 Xmas Celebrations

Premier Ghanaian international event management and marketing communications company, the Akwaaba Group, has this week announced the list of events marking its official 2016 end of year celebrations in Ghana.

Over the years, The Akwaaba Group has become known for hosting some of the biggest shows across Europe and Ghana with the company’s biggest events this year being the hugely successful Shatta Wale Live in London Concert, Ghana Independence Celebrations with Mr. Eazi and Bisa K’Dei UK Tour.

The Akwaaba Group’s celebration is expected to witness performances from several top-notch Ghana, United Kingdom and United States of America based performers as well as the most sought after Disc Jockeys around.

The celebrations commences on Friday 23rd December with the Welcome Party at Club Onyx followed by the Xmas Eve party at the newly opened Ox Ultra Lounge in Osu (Woodin building) on Saturday 24th December then a beach party on Sunday 25th December at Sandbox. The popular All Black Party will be held on Friday 30th December at the Soho Bar (Marina Mall) and the All White Party follows on Sunday 1st January 2017 at the Silver Star Towers. Other fun activities include a day trip to Aqua Safari in Ada.

The Akwaaba Group 2016 end of year celebrations proudly sponsored by MTN Ghana.

Visit www.akwaabauk.com or www.djmensaonline.com for full event details.