General News | 20 December 2016 09:36 CET

A-Plus was a brick in my campaign – Akufo-Addo

By MyJoyOnline

President-Elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has commended controversial rapper, A-Plus, known in real life as Kwame Asare Obeng, for his immense support during the 2016 electioneering campaign.

The President-Elect's acknowledged that the rapper was a brick in his campaign which saw him win the 2016 elections.

Mr Akufo-Addo beat incumbent President John Dramani Mahama at the December 7 polls after amassing 53.87 percent of the total votes cast. President Mahama won 44.40% of the votes.

After a successful campaign, the President-Elect, during a Thanksgiving Service organised by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, acknowledged several people who supported the party in diverse ways.

A-Plus’ name was missing. Later Mr Akufo-Addo thanked him in a post on Facebook Monday.

He said, “In the heat of the moment yesterday, I forgot to acknowledge the immense support Kwame A Plus gave to my campaign. He's been a brick. I thank him and I'm really grateful.”

A-Plus, through his support for the NPP and its presidential candidate, incurred the wrath of many, particularly, when he released ‘AbÉ›n BÉ› Bom’, a song that highlighted the ills in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com

