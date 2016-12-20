Photos: Ofori Amponsah And Kwabena Kwabena Finally Hit Studio For Christmas Song

Two of Ghana’s great highlife musicians, Ofori Amponsah and Kwabena Kwabena have finally entered the booth to record a song. The two on Monday, December 19 were in the studios of Kaywa to work on the masterpiece expected to be released before 2016 ends.

The song titled “17”, according to Ofori Amponsah talks about how some ladies lure gentlemen to behave like 17 year old boy. Mr. All 4 Real talking about his collaboration with the “Asor” singer said, “it is wonderful to work with great artiste like Kwabena Kwabena. This should have happened years ago but I think this is the right time for us to work together that is why we are here. Today is a special day for me because I fell like I’m in Washington DC giving a speech”.

George Kwabena Adu aka Kwabena Kwabena detailing why he accepted to work with Ofori Amponsah on the yet-to-be-released “17” song reiterated that the collaboration is long overdue.

“I’m honoured to be on same song with Ofori Amponsah. When he hit with his first album, I should say I was a footballer by then. We were in same neighborhood as at that time and he opened his doors for us. He was the first person to hit from our neighborhood so working with him now is like a reunion.”

Kwabena Kwabena asked Ghanaians to wait patiently for the song because “they will love it”.

Gospel musician Cwesi Oteng was at the studio at the time the two multiple award-winning highlife musicians were recording the new single, “17”.

Below are photos from their recording session:





Ofori Amponsah Kwabena Kwabenasam 7804





Ofori Amponsah Kwabena Kwabenasam 7807





Ofori Amponsah Kwabena Kwabenasam 7811





Ofori Amponsah Kwabena Kwabenasam 7822





Ofori Amponsah Kwabena Kwabenasam 7827





Ofori Amponsah Kwabena Kwabenasam 7828





Ofori Amponsah Kwabena Kwabenasam 7829