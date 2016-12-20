Funny Face Set To Marry Again

Funny Face and his wife endured a very messy, public split a few months ago with accusations and counter accusations of cheating.

Speaking on Pluzz FM some weeks back, Funny Face revealed that he would marry his foreign based wife in “Dubai, London or somewhere in the US very soon,” but they would hold a traditional wedding in Ghana before that happens. As for the identity of the woman, that remains his secret for now.

Below is how Enewsgh.com reported Funny’s divorce story:

Funny Face has made startling revelations concerning his divorce to Elizabeth Nana Adjoa Ntim, which he claims took place seven months ago.

The popular actor and comedian gave the strongest hint yet at the reason for his leaving his now ex-wife Elizabeth Nana Adjoa Ntim.

When news broke of his failed marriage, it was widely speculated that the divorce was as a result of infidelity on Elizabeth’s part. In an emotive chat with Metro TV’s Gena West Wednesday, an obviously disappointed Funny Face remarked:

“When someone gives their love, trust, loyalty and you accept to be committed but later throw all their sacrifices to the dogs and cheat on them, you are no different from a witch or a wizard…

‘It takes a huge amount of sorcery and witchcraft to cheat, cheating on your partner is equal to murder.” News started making rounds concerning Funny Face filing for divorce.

He later took to Instagram to confirm the news, stating that “it just didn’t work”.

Born Benson Ohene Oduro Boateng, the Cow and Chicken star tied the knot with Elizabeth Nana Adjoa Ntim in a private event back in November 2014, and the union lasted for nearly two years.