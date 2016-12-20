My Husband Is An Angel - Florence Obinim

Gospel musician Florence Obinim has disclosed she has her husband Bishop Daniel Obinim’s anointing but lacks the gift to perform the miracles he carries out during his church services.

The leader and founder of the International Godsway Church prides himself in all sorts of miracles, from healing the sick, enlarging penises, providing financial breakthrough to transforming into any animal he desires.

The bishop recently awed Ghanaians when he disclosed he had been transformed from a human being into an angel and has since his transformation been referred to by his congregation as Angel Obinim.

Speaking on Ayekoo Ayekoo on Accra100.5FM on Friday December 16, Florence Obinim told show host Nana Romeo she has her husband’s anointing but cannot perform any of his miracles.

“I cannot perform my husband’s miracles because he is an angel. Jesus said: ‘I and the Father are one,’ and he also said: ‘He is in me and I am in Him,’ and the same applies in marriage. He said: ‘You and your husband are one.’ So I definitely have the anointing he has, but we all have our gifts. As for the miracles he does, I cannot do them. My gift is to teach and sing,” the Osoro Ne Me Fie singer said